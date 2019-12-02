Root reaches 200 as England build lead against New Zealand

Hamilton, New Zealand, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Joe Root celebrated a timely return to form with a double century in Hamilton on Monday as England forged a lead over New Zealand on day four of the second Test.

The England captain reached the milestone with a risky single with batting partner Ollie Pope slow off the mark and only keeping his wicket when the New Zealand shy at the stumps went wide.

It was Root's second highest Test score and on a placid pitch he was advancing on his career best 254 against Pakistan three years ago.

Midway through the middle session, England were 431 for five, a lead of 56 over New Zealand and with Pope on 64.