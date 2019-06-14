Root strikes twice as England peg back West Indies

Joe Root struck twice against the West Indies as England kept the Caribbean side in check in their World Cup clash on Friday

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Joe Root struck twice against the West Indies as England kept the Caribbean side in check in their World Cup clash on Friday.

England pacemen Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer kept things tight early on, restricting Jason Holder's side to just eight runs off the first five overs in Southampton.

Opener Chris Gayle then found his range, smashing Archer for two straight fours, but in the next over he sliced down to third man off Woakes, only for a sprawling Mark Wood to put down the chance after seemingly having the ball under control.

The left-handed Gayle, who has previously indicated this will be his last World Cup, has now overtaken Viv Richards as the leading scorer in one-day internationals between England and the West Indies.

But England ensured they did not pay too heavily for their miss, with Jonny Bairstow making no mistake on the square leg boundary after Gayle did not quite get hold of a Liam Plunkett short delivery.

Two balls later West Indies were in deep trouble at 55-3 when Shai Hope was trapped in front of the wicket by Wood.

Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer combined to put on 89 runs for the fourth wicket before Test captain Root struck, catching Hetmyer off his own bowling for 39.

Root, only an occasional bowler, then struck again in his next over when West Indies captain Jason Holder (nine) could only pop the ball up for another caught and bowled immediately after a six over long-off.

Andre Russell battered two sixes off leg spinner Adil Rashid in three balls, but then did not quite get hold of a Wood short ball and was caught by Woakes at deep midwicket.

When Pooran was caught behind for 63 by Jos Buttler off Archer, West Indies were 202-7 in the 40th over.

Earlier, Jason Roy, who scored a century in England's win against Bangladesh, pulled up with an injury and had to leave the field.

It was announced he would not field for the rest of the innings, suffering with tightness to his left hamstring and therefore cannot bat higher than number seven.

Three of the previous four matches at the World Cup in England and Wales have been wrecked by rain, with teams forced to share a point apiece.

England have two wins and one defeat while the West Indies have a win, a defeat and a no result so far.

All 10 teams play each other in the round-robin phase to determine the four semi-finalists.