Root Wants 'fight And Pride' From First Ball In Hobart

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 12, 2022 | 01:11 PM

England captain Joe Root Wednesday called on his team to harness the "fight and pride" they showed in salvaging a draw in Sydney and use it from day one at the fifth and final Test in Hobart

The tourists staved off Australia's victory push on Sunday with Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad batting out two tense final overs to deny Australia a fourth straight Test win in the lopsided series.

Root said the way his men clung on to avoid defeat had given them a platform for the day-night Test at Hobart starting Friday.

"On the back of three very difficult games where we underperformed ... to come back and get something from the last game showed a great amount of character and something definitely for us to build on moving forward," he said.

But Root, England most capped skipper after breaking Alastair Cook's record when he led his team out for a 60th time in Sydney, said they must now show the same character from the first ball and not allow Australia to take control.

"There was an element of relief managing to get through those last few overs but the desire, the fight and the pride that everyone showed on that last day is something we have to harness," he said.

"We have to play like that more frequently through the five days, not just on the last day when everything is on the line, trying to get something from the game, but from ball one.

"We've proven to ourselves that we can do it, now can we take it a step further? That's what we have to build on, that's what we have to take from the last game and into this one."

