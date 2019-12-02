UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Root's Epic 226 Gives England 101-run Lead Over New Zealand

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 09:00 AM

Root's epic 226 gives England 101-run lead over New Zealand

Hamilton, New Zealand, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Joe Root celebrated a timely return to form with a double ton as England forged a 101-run lead over New Zealand in the second Test in Hamilton on Monday.

After the tourists had established a respectable total, tireless New Zealand short-ball specialist Neil Wagner ripped through the tail to finish with five wickets as England were all out at tea for 476 in reply to New Zealand's first innings 375.

Root spent nearly 11 hours at the crease in compiling 226, his second-highest score of an 88-Test career.

With England needing to win to square the series after being thoroughly outplayed in the first Test, Root and Ollie Pope batted patiently to get England ahead before they lifted the scoring rate and wickets fell.

After resuming the day at 269 for five the pair took England to 455 before Wagner worked his magic with an old ball on a placid pitch and England's last five wickets fell for 21 runs.

It was spinner Mitchell Santner, however, who accounted for Root.

The England captain had faced 440 balls in a near chanceless performance when his exquisite timing deserted him and an attempt to hit the New Zealand spinner out of the ground became a comfortable catch for Henry Nicholls at deep cover.

After going to the middle when England were in early trouble at 24 for two, Root was patience personified as he found the form that has eluded him for most of the year.

With Rory Burns, he put on 177 for the third wicket and added 193 for the sixth wicket with Pope.

Pope went for 75, his maiden Test half-century and four balls later Root was also gone, with the crowd standing to applaud as he made his way back to the pavilion.

Wagner then raced through the tail to finish with five for 124, his second five-wicket haul in the series.

Related Topics

Hamilton Lead New Zealand Mitchell Santner Henry Nicholls All

Recent Stories

Lewis Hamilton tops off sixth world title with vic ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince departs UAE

10 hours ago

President, VP, AD Crown Prince receive congratulat ..

11 hours ago

Spectacular flyover celebrates Formula 1 Etihad Ai ..

11 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler accepts condolences on death ..

12 hours ago

Etihad Airways aircraft, Emarat Al Fursan thrill c ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.