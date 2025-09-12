Roots Schools Promote Cricket Sports
September 12, 2025
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Roots School System has launched a comprehensive plan to promote cricket at the school level, which includes organizing training camps and major tournaments. The initiative will provide students ample opportunities to participate in sports and to discover new talent in cricket.
Head Coach Zahoor Bhatti, in a conversation with APP on Friday, said that the institution is taking practical steps to bring forward players at the grassroots level. He mentioned that trials for boys and girls from all classes have been completed, revealing many talented players.
"Training camps are now starting, where young athletes will receive world-class coaching", he said adding that during the camps, special attention will be given to batting, bowling, fielding, and fitness to prepare these youngsters for national and international representation.
Daily practice sessions will help improve their skills.
Lauding the school principal for her personal efforts and key role in promoting school cricket, Bhatti said that all campuses of the school are equipped with sports fields and facilities, offering students the best opportunities.
"At the end of the camps, final teams will be selected, followed by separate tournaments for boys and girls", he informed.
These competitions will give young players a chance to showcase their talents and foster a healthy competitive spirit among schools.
