Rope Skipping Coaching Course On Sep 5

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation (PRSF) was holding the Rope Skipping Coaching and Referees Course on September 5 in Naran.

According to Shariq Siddiqui, Secretary General of the Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation, the preparations for the course were in full swing and male, female athletes, coaches and referees from all across the country would feature in the course.

"Certificates will be distributed to the participants at the end of the course," he said.

He said the all sports activities were suspended in the country for five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the players did not get a chance to play. "Now the country's sports activities have resumed which is good for the athletes and sports," he said.

More Stories From Sports

