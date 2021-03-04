The Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation (PRSF) has announced to hold women competitions in the country to mark the International Women Day on March

ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation (PRSF) has announced to hold women competitions in the country to mark the International Women Day on March 8.

"Rope Skipping competitions are held every year on March 8 to mark International Women's Day," PRSF President Maqbool Arain told APP.

He said the competitions would be held in cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta. "Prizes will be distributed to the winners at the end of these competitions," he said.