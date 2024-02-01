Roque Fires Barca To Narrow Win Over Osasuna
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 01, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Barcelona ground out a 1-0 win over Osasuna to move third in La Liga on Wednesday as Xavi Hernandez started his long farewell as coach of the champions.
The coach said he was stepping down at the end of the season after a heavy defeat last weekend left the Catalans 11 points behind league leaders Girona.
Barcelona cut that down to eight with a largely drab win over their mid-table visitors, earned by young Brazilian striker Vitor Roque's first goal for the club.
Osasuna had defender Unai Garcia sent off for two yellow cards but Barcelona could not put the game to bed.
The Catalans also trail second-place Real Madrid by seven points despite playing one extra match.
"This win tastes good, it was a tough gave given what we're coming off of, Osasuna put in a lot of intensity and the important thing is the three points and to keep adding more," Pedri told DAZN.
"La Liga is complicated but I've seen worse things turn around. We'll keep trying to add three points out of three and let's see if those in front slip up."
After leading Barcelona to La Liga glory last season, Xavi's team crumbled and in January were thrashed in the Spanish Super Cup final by Real Madrid and knocked out of the Copa del Rey.
Xavi insisted he would fight on to try and win La Liga and the Champions League, hoping his decision would change the team's dynamic but the first-half performance was as uninspired as any in his two-year tenure.
The coach brought Ferran Torres back into the side after Saturday's 5-3 defeat by Villarreal, the final straw which saw him announce his future exit.
However the Spaniard limped off after just a few minutes and was replaced by midfielder Fermin Lopez.
Robert Lewandowski headed wide and Jules Kounde nodded over from Ilkay Gundogan corners, before Lopez's cross-turned-shot was saved by Aitor Fernandez from a tight angle.
Explosive 16-year-old winger Lamine Yamal, starting his fourth game in 11 days for Barca, swung in a superb cross which Gundogan sent narrowly wide with a flicked header when he should have scored.
It brought the chilly Olympic Stadium to life, with some fans chanting Xavi's name and the coach sent on Roque.
Recent Stories
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets
Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM
Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord
FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments
PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-46
ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid
Gaza population 'starving to death': WHO
Gaza's unprecedented destruction to take billions of dollars & decades to revers ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Iran survive penalty drama to book Asian Cup clash with Japan2 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results2 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Women's Champions League results2 minutes ago
-
Football: Asian Cup results12 minutes ago
-
Man Utd boss Ten Hag adamant Rashford 'case closed'3 hours ago
-
Formula One rejects Andretti's bid to join4 hours ago
-
Govt Girls Degree College, Kotri to participate in 6th Sindh College Games 20245 hours ago
-
Bahria Club face Arambagh in grand finale of 7th Commissioner Cup basketball tournament5 hours ago
-
Caretaker Sports Minister for Punjab Wahab Riaz taking steps for players development, sports promoti ..5 hours ago
-
'Confident kid' Crowley backed to steer Irish in post-Sexton era6 hours ago
-
Lahore, Karachi declared joint champions of National Women’s T20 Tournament9 hours ago
-
Pope reaches new heights, Babar at 5th position in Test batter rankings9 hours ago