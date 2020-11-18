UrduPoint.com
Rose Cricket Club Beat Racco Stars Club In Inter-Club Cricket

Wed 18th November 2020

Rose Cricket Club beat Racco Stars club in Inter-Club Cricket

In the match of Peshawar Inter-Club One Day knockout Cricket Tournament, Rose Cricket Club defeated Racco Stars Club by 15 runs in the Peshawar District Inter-Club Cricket Tournament being played here

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :In the match of Peshawar Inter-Club One Day knockout cricket Tournament, Rose Cricket Club defeated Racco stars Club by 15 runs in the Peshawar District Inter-Club Cricket Tournament being played here.

Batting first in the match played at Gymkhana Cricket Ground, Racco Stars Cricket Club scored 192 runs, Dawood 34, Zahoor Shah 33, Noman 30, Saeed Khan 33 and Yasin 22 were the main contributors.

On behalf of Rose Cricket Club, Syed Mohammad Ali got six wickets, Safiullah got two wickets while Usman Ali and Ayaz got one wicket each.

In reply, Rose Cricket Club scored 140 for the loss of four wickets in the 25 over match. Kifayatullah 27, Usman Ali 60, Waqar 13 and Adil Shah stood out with 16 runs. Waqar took two wickets for Rocco Club while Noorullah and Yasin Khan took one wicket each. Usman Ali was declared man of the match.

