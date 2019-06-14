UrduPoint.com
Rose Equals Tiger Record To Seize US Open Lead

Muhammad Rameez 9 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 11:20 AM

Pebble Beach, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Justin Rose roared home with three straight birdies to match Tiger Woods' record for the lowest US Open round ever shot at Pebble Beach, a six-under par 65 that gave him a one-shot lead after the first round on Thursday.

England's Rose, who won the 2013 US Open at Merion, vaulted over a quartet of players sharing second on five-under-par 66 as Pebble Beach showed a welcoming face in cool, overcast conditions with little wind.

Americans Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele and South Africans Louis Oosthuizen and Aaron Wise were in the clubhouse on 66 when Rose stormed home.

"It was amazing," said Rose, who rolled in a 10-footer for birdie at the 16th and drained a 26-footer for birdie at the par-three 17th.

He took sole possession of the lead at the last, blasting out of a greenside bunker and draining an 11-foot birdie putt.

Rose wasn't getting too carried away, calling it a "very small step towards an outcome".

Knowing he had equalled the 65 shot by Woods in the first round on the way to his crushing 15-shot US Open triumph at Pebble Beach in 2000, Rose gave a restrained fist pump.

"I was thinking, 'This would be kind of cool doing it front of the great man himself,'" said Rose, who played alongside Woods and Jordan Spieth.

Woods produced an outstanding performance on the greens as he scrambled to a one-under par 70.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka headed a group on two-under 69.

