Roshan Khan Squash Championship to start from March 01

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The 5-day Roshan Khan National Squash Championship will start on Wednesday March 01, 2023 at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash complex Karachi.

The former world champion and renowned Squash player, Jahangir Khan, announced the resumption of the championship after a gap of 6 years during a press conference here on Tuesday.

He informed that the championship would be played in both men and women category. Seven teams- namely WAPDA, Army, Navy, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan- would compete in men's category while five teams- WAPDA, Army, Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan would participate in women's event, he added.

He informed that seven participating teams of men's event were divided into two pools and two top teams of each pool would qualify for the semi finals those would be played on March 04, 2023. In the women category both the top teams would qualify for final in round robin. Finals of both men's and women's event are scheduled to e played on March 05, he added.

The championship was organised the last time in year 2017 in which team WAPDA clinched the gold medal in both men's and women's categories while team SNGPL stood runners up in both the categories.

Jahangir Khan said that different seeded and unseeded Squash players were taking part in the championship and it would prove a good platform for them to their mettle.

He while responding to media query hoped that revival of departmental sports will help promoting sports in the country though it would take some time to regain its earlier momentum.

He, on another question said that Squash was an individual sports and every player has to work hard and demonstrate his or her potential and dedication in the court.

On a query about revival of past glory of Pakistani Squash, the former world champion said that it would require a multi-pronged strategy which may consists training and monitoring of young players, open trials for selection of players, induction and adopting professional approaches in relevant federations besides dedication and hard work on part of the young players.

Jahangir Khan and other organisers also unveiled trophies of men's and women's events of the Roshan Khan National Championship at the occasion.