Rossi to miss European MotoGP practice awaiting test result

Valentino Rossi will not participate in Friday's opening two practice sessions at the European MotoGP in Valencia while waiting for the results of a coronavirus test, his Yamaha team said

Valencia (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Valentino Rossi will not participate in Friday's opening two practice sessions at the European MotoGP in Valencia while waiting for the results of a coronavirus test, his Yamaha team said.

The seven-time MotoGP champion will be replaced by American Garrett Gerloff.

Rossi, 41, missed back-to-back races at MotorLand Aragon last month after testing positive for Covid-19.

He flew to Valencia on Thursday evening after a negative test in his native Italy. He underwent another test on Friday morning at the race circuit.

Rossi will only be able to take part in Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race if the second test also comes back negative.

He is 15th in the overall standings with three races of the season remaining.

YAMAHA MOTOR