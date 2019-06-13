UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rossiya Segodnya Agency Becomes General Media Partner Of Russian Olympic Committee, Team

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 07:23 PM

Rossiya Segodnya Agency Becomes General Media Partner of Russian Olympic Committee, Team

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency on Thursday became general media partner of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and national Olympic team

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency on Thursday became general media partner of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and national Olympic team.

The corresponding agreement was signed by Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the agency, and ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov.

"We are the largest and most quoted domestic media group in the world with vast experience in covering international sports competitions of the highest level," Kiselev said.

Pozdnyakov, in his turn, said that ROC and Rossiya Segodnya were sure to find new innovative and creative formats to reach larger audience and maintain interest in the national team.

Related Topics

World Sports Russia Olympics Media Agreement

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak Inaugurates Sir Bani Yas Church ..

10 minutes ago

Former Algerian Presidential Candidate Again Detai ..

1 minute ago

Budgetary allocation for agriculture enhanced by 1 ..

1 minute ago

VAYU may cause dust/thunder-shower likely in South ..

1 minute ago

France's Marine Le Pen Touts 200-Seat 'Sovereignti ..

1 minute ago

Oil prices surge on reported tanker attacks

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.