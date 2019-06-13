Rossiya Segodnya Agency Becomes General Media Partner of Russian Olympic Committee, Team

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency on Thursday became general media partner of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and national Olympic team

The corresponding agreement was signed by Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the agency, and ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov.

"We are the largest and most quoted domestic media group in the world with vast experience in covering international sports competitions of the highest level," Kiselev said.

Pozdnyakov, in his turn, said that ROC and Rossiya Segodnya were sure to find new innovative and creative formats to reach larger audience and maintain interest in the national team.