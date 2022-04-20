UrduPoint.com

Rotterdam To Host Inaugural Netherlands-Pakistan ODI Cricket Series

Muhammad Rameez Published April 20, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Rotterdam to host inaugural Netherlands-Pakistan ODI cricket series

Pakistan and Netherlands will play their inaugural bilateral one day international cricket series in August when Rotterdam will host the three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches on 16, 18 and 21

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan and Netherlands will play their inaugural bilateral one day international cricket series in August when Rotterdam will host the three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches on 16, 18 and 21.

The two sides have previously met in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cups 1996 and 2003, and the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 with Pakistan winning the three matches.

The three Super League ODIs were earlier planned in July 2020, but had to be postponed following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hosts Netherlands have won two of their 10 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches, while Pakistan have a 50 per cent record in the 12 matches. The event will determine which seven highest-placed sides plus hosts India will qualify directly for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

PCB Director International Zakir Khan said here on Wednesday : "We are pleased that with the support of the Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket bond (KNCB), we have been able to reschedule the series, which is important to the growth and development of cricket in Netherlands as well as to the two teams' chances of progressing directly to the 2023 World Cup.

"Our men's national cricket team had an excellent 2021-22 season and I am confident they will build on the momentum to entertain expat Pakistanis and the Dutch spectators with good cricket. This series will also help KNCB attract new and young audiences towards the game." Series schedule: 16 Aug 1st ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam18 Aug 2nd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam21 Aug 3rd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam.

