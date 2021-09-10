Rovanpera leads Acropolis Rally after tough day in the gravel

The young Finnish driver Kalle Rovanpera (Toyota) came through a difficult day at the wheel to take a narrow lead in the Acropolis Rally on Friday

The 20-year-old, who collected his maiden win in Estonia in July, won two of the four stages and closed the day 3.

7 seconds ahead of 2019 world champion Ott Tanak and 3.9 seconds in front of championship leader Sebastien Ogier.

The Frenchman also won the last stage of the day to add to Thursday night's extravaganza on the streets of Athens while Tanak also won two stages on Friday.