UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roy Hits Century As England Win ODI Warm-up In South Africa

Zeeshan Mehtab 55 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:33 PM

Roy hits century as England win ODI warm-up in South Africa

Jason Roy hit a century to set up an England win in a 50-overs match against a Cricket South Africa Invitation XI at Boland Park on Friday

Paarl, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Jason Roy hit a century to set up an England win in a 50-overs match against a cricket South Africa Invitation XI at Boland Park on Friday.

Opening batsman Roy hit 104 off 99 balls in an England total of 240.

It proved good enough for a 77-run win in the first of two warm-up matches ahead of the first one-day international against South Africa in Cape Town on Tuesday.

However, the rest of the batsmen failed to prosper against a side drawn from South Africa's secondary first-class competition.

Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root were dismissed for four and nought by left-arm fast bowler Stephan Tait in the first over, while captain Eoin Morgan, in his first appearance on the tour, was also out for nought, bowled by off-spinner Imran Manack.

Joe Denly made 29 and Chris Woakes scored 38 but England failed to bat out the 50 overs.

The Invitation team reached 91 for one, largely through a hard-hit 65 by Jacques Snyman, but then collapsed to 163 all out.

Woakes, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran and Matt Parkinson took two wickets each.

The teams will meet again on Saturday.

Brief scores:England 240 in 44.1 overs (J. Roy 104) v CSA Invitation XI 163 in 38.4 overs (J. Snyman 65)Result: England won by 77 runs

Related Topics

Cricket Century Cape Town South Africa Boland Park, Paarl National University All From

Recent Stories

Cheers and tears in UK as Brexit day finally dawns ..

49 seconds ago

PTI to win next general elections with thumping ma ..

51 seconds ago

Ukraine, UK Agree Draft Free Trade Deal Ahead of B ..

52 seconds ago

Scotland's Sturgeon Urges Independence Supporters ..

53 seconds ago

McDowell hit with Saudi slow play warning after gi ..

5 minutes ago

RT Journalist Injured in Syria Taken to St. Peters ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.