UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Royal Send Off As 2019 Tour De France Starts

Zeeshan Mehtab 58 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 04:31 PM

Royal send off as 2019 Tour de France starts

The Tour de France was given a festive send off from sweltering Brussels on Saturday as the 176 contenders for the 106th edition of cycling's greatest race embarked on a 194.5km jaunt around Belgium

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :The Tour de France was given a festive send off from sweltering Brussels on Saturday as the 176 contenders for the 106th edition of cycling's greatest race embarked on a 194.5km jaunt around Belgium.

King Philippe of Belgium, national cycling hero Eddy Merckx and Prince Albert of Monaco were on hand to give the official start signal after setting off from the majestic Grand Place.

The peloton then swept by the European Commission building, the Anderlecht football stadium and into the lush, flat countryside outside the city.

The first of the 21 stages is expected to end in a bunch sprint in front of the Royal Palace in Brussels where Italian speed king Elia Viviani of local team Deceuninck-Quick Step is the man to beat.

Related Topics

Football Cycling France Brussels Prince Albert Man Monaco Belgium From Race

Recent Stories

Lawyers observe token strike for Lahore High Court ..

57 seconds ago

Plane flies over Headingley with 'Justice for Kash ..

1 minute ago

Irrigation department to clear six drains in Faisa ..

10 minutes ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish c ..

16 minutes ago

Thousands protest in Myanmar over toddler rape cas ..

16 minutes ago

Two drug pushers rounded up in Multan

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.