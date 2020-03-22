Royal Spanish Athletics Federation Calling for Postponement of 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The Royal Spanish Athletics Federation (RFEA) is calling for the postponement of the 2020 Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic, RFEA said in a statement on its website.

"We are fully in favor of holding the Olympic Games and being able to enjoy the Games with the effort and dedication of all athletes, but we understand that there are currently no circumstances that can guarantee adequate preparation and being able to compete equally ... without putting their [athletes'] health at risk ... For all this, and with the utmost respect to the authorities and competent bodies to make this difficult and complex decision, the Governing board of the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation, attending to the majority voice of Spanish athletes, advocates the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics," the Saturday statement says.

Earlier this week, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that there was no need for any drastic decisions on postponing the event at this stage. Tokyo has also said that so far, the organization is proceeding as scheduled.

The USA Track and Field (USATF), the governing body of the US athletics federation, urged on Saturday to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which are scheduled to take place on July 24-August 9.

Brazil's and Norway's Olympic Committees have also called for postponing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Japan. In Spain, over 22,000 cases have been registered.