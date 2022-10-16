Royals, Warriors, Sharks and Raiders qualify for play-offs

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Raiders beat table-toppers Bahawalpur Royals by 23 runs to qualify for the play-offs stage of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) 2022 while Gujranwala Giants remained unsuccessful in their bid to be among the top four despite an impressive win by six wickets against Hyderabad Hawks at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Saturday.

In the first match, Gujranwala Giant overhauled a below-par target of 130 runs against Hyderabad Hawks in 16.2 overs and claimed the fourth spot on the table due to better run-rate. The Giants needed Rawalpindi Raiders to lose against Bahawalpur Royals to qualify for the play-offs stage.

Gujranwala Giants' Azan Awais scored 61 runs off 43 balls to be adjudged player of the match while Giants skipper Uzair Mumtaz hit 31 runs in the successful chase. Shevon Daniel and Hasnain Majid remained undefeated on 15 and 11 runs respectively. Muhmmad Zubair Jr claimed two wickets for Hyderabad while Hassebur Rehman and Ibrahim Masood bagged one wicket each.

Earlier, Hyderabad Hunters scored 129-9 in 20 overs despite a promising start from the top-order batters. Capt Saad Baig scored 43, Moiz Rana 25 and Arbaz Khan hit 15 valuable runs. Giants Capt Uzair Mumtaz got three wickets while Muhamamd Ibtisam and Matthew Tromp bagged two wickets each.

In the second match of the day, Rawalpindi Raiders posted 163-7 runs on the board with contributions of 36 runs from Habibullah and 30 each from Hasan Esakhel and Ali Ishaq while Ziaullah and Wahaj Riaz plundered valuables runs in the death overs to post a big total and challenge the Royal batters. Nathan Edwards, Muhamamd Zeeshan and Arham Nawab claimed two wickets each for Bahwalpur Royals. Bahawalpur Royals could score 140-9 in the stipulated 20 overs and tasted second defeat of the tournament. The defeat means they will not be able to maintain their table – toppers status as Mardan Warriors and Gawadar Sharks will meet in the last match of the league stage on Sunday evening.

Basit Ali top scored for the Royals yet again as he is also the highest run-getter in the tournament with 233 runs in five outings while Muhammad Danish and Tayyab Arif hit 30 and 26 runs respectively. Aseer Mughal picked three wickets in a superb spell of fast bowling for Raiders while Amir Hassan claimed one wicket.

The victory against Royals ensured a berth in playoffs for the Rawalpindi Raiders with other teams including Bahawalpur Royals, Mardan Warriors and Gawadar Sharks have already qualified for the playoffs stage of the PJL 2022.