RPO Advices Police Officials To Remain Polite With People

Muhammad Rameez Published February 16, 2023 | 12:00 PM

RPO advices police officials to remain polite with people

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Ali Khan has advised the police officials to adopt a polite attitude with people dealing and use all the available resources to protect their life and property and ensure peace and harmony.

Addressing a police Darbar (sitting) with police Jawans of the region, he expressed determination that Mardan Police do not compromise on security and protection of the people and would take effective actions to prevent the incidents of social crimes like drugs, aerial firing, theft and extortion.

On this occasion, the RPO decorated the promoted police DSP Jawad Ahmed and the head constable with badges and awarded appreciation certificates and cash prizes among 67 police officers who showed best performance during their service.

During the Darbar, various police officers and jawans informed that RPO about their own problems and issues and the latter issued on spot directives to solve these problems on a priority basis.

Earlier, the Regional Police Officer Mardan formally started the plantation campaign and planted saplings in Police Line Mardan. Later a luncheon was arranged for the police officers and Jawans.

