RPO-XI win cricket match

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :RPO-XI has won a cricket match by defeating Commissioner-XI with one score after a thrilling match at Iqbal Stadium.

The cricket match was arranged in connection with Jashan-e-Baharan (Spring Festival) and both teams presented excellent play.

However, RPO-XI made 98 runs in 10 overs in response of 97 runs of Commissioner-XI.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed witnessed the match as chief guest and later she distributed trophies among winner and runner up teams.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar, Additional Commissioner Coordination (ADC) Musawwar Khan Niazi, Additional Deputy Commissioners Kashif Raza Awan, Faisal Sultan, Assistant Commissioners Muhammad Zubair and Mudassar Ahmad were also present on the occasion.