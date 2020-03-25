UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Olympics Delay Bad for Athletes, Critical for Beating Virus - US Medal-Winning Wrestler

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games is tragic for athletes but inevitable for public health, US wrestler and Olympic champion Rulon Gardner told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) agreed to his proposal to postpone the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games for one year amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"It is a tragedy to see the athletes this year not being able to compete, but the overall Olympic movement is all about uniting the world," said Gardner, who won the Olympic gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling in 2000 and the bronze four years later. "Right now we all need to come together to defeat this virus."

Gardner supported the idea to postpone the Olympics given the current circumstances.

"It is just a delay for 12 months. Hopefully, in that time period we will eradicate this virus," he said.

This decision has nothing in common with boycotts of the Olympic Games in Moscow-1980 and Los Angeles-1984, the wrestler said.

"Those were political, now this is a about life and death," he added.

With regard to scheduling issues and training, Gardner said he faced a similar situation in 2001 when the wrestling World Championship was transferred to Greece from New York after the September 11 terrorist attacks.

"You have to be patient and just refocus your energy," Gardner, who won that competition, said. "Yes, everybody was ready to start Olympics in July this time but now you have to get ready for next year, reset your goals and challenges and get ready for the Olympics in 2021."

Gardner called on athletes to be smarter about how we look at human events.

"It is not just about the medal, it is about humanity," he said.

The 2020 Summer Olympics were initially scheduled to take place in Tokyo from July 24 to August 9, with the Summer Paralympics expected to run between August 26 and September 6.

As of Tuesday, more than 415,000 positive cases and more than 18,500 COVID-19 related deaths have been registered worldwide, the Johns Hopkins University website said.

