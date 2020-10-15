UrduPoint.com
Rs 1 Million Allocated For Transgender Sports Festival: Syed Saqlain

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:01 PM

Rs 1 Million allocated for Transgender Sports Festival: Syed Saqlain

Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah Thursday clarified categorically that Rs. 1 million was allocated for the Transgender Games only to facilitate them during the Transgender Sports Festival carried seven different Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah Thursday clarified categorically that Rs. 1 million was allocated for the Transgender Games only to facilitate them during the Transgender sports Festival carried seven different Games.

Talking to media men, Syed Saqlain Shah said there is no truth in the news on social media that Rs. 2 million was allocated.

He said all the winners and runners-up have been given Rs. 5000 each winner players of the team and individual and Rs. 3000 given to the runners-up of the team and individual events.

Despite the prize money, all the members of the transgender teams provided full kits including shoes and Rs. 1000 as daily allowance to all participants. He said the Festival was successfully organized but on social media, there was some wrong information about the Festival.

