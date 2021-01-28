UrduPoint.com
Rs 1.3 Bln Being Spent On 21 Projects

Zeeshan Mehtab 17 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 04:50 PM

Commissioner Gujranwala division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah,Thursday said that under the vision of Punjab government Rs 1.30 billion was being spent on 21 ongoing projects for the promotion of sports and recreational activities across the division

He expressed these views in a farewell meeting with Divisional Sports Officer, Gujranwala Saif-ur-Rehman, who completed his tenure.

Incoming DSO Gujranwala Abdul Waheed Babar was also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner said that providing good sports facilities and infrastructure was high priority of Punjab government, adding that Gakhar Sports Arena was being completed with Rs. 400 million. "World-class facilities in this arena will prove to be a milestone in the promotion of sports".

Later, Commissioner Gujranwala presented outgoing DSO a commendation shield in recognition of his services promotion of sports.

