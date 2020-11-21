UrduPoint.com
Rs 1423.171 Mln Being Spent On 18 Ongoing Sports Projects To Improve Infrastructure

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:30 PM

Rs 1423.171 millions were being spent on 18 ongoing sports projects across Multan division which would help to improve infrastructure as step to provide better facilities to the players

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Rs 1423.171 millions were being spent on 18 ongoing sports projects across Multan division which would help to improve infrastructure as step to provide better facilities to the players.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum here on Saturday told APP that the work on all ongoing uplift projects were underway.

The ongoing sports projects across the division included three in Multan district, six in Vehari, five in Khanewal and four sports schemes in Lodhran.

He said that two schemes out of 18 including cricket stadium Kalma chowk Multan and Khursheed Rafiq stadium Vehari would be completed by this year while the rest of the projects were likely to be completed in year 2021.

Nadeem said that tehsil sports complex were also being established to provide sports facilities at Tehsil level.

Project management unit (PMU) was monitoring the 17 ongoing uplift schemes while building department was completing one scheme new stadium sports complex Abdul Hakeem consisted on 104 kanals land at a cost of Rs 154.

171 millions.

Sports Officer said that they were taking practical steps for the rehabilitation of existing sports infrastructure across the division . However, he stated that proposals of new sports schemes would be sent to competent authority for upcoming Annual Development Programme (ADP).

About laying of synthetic astro-turf project, DSO informed that they had provided all the documents to PMU and the consultants would visit next week to execute layout plan of the project concerned.

He hoped that the work on astro-turf project would be started soon.

It is worth mentioning here that 80 kanals land was fixed at Matti Tal Road for the project while Rs 100 million out of Rs 154.202 million total cost of the project has been released this year.

APP /sak - xl

