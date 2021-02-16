UrduPoint.com
Rs 224.7m To Rehabilitate Cricket Ground, Lay Astroturf At Hockey Ground

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Abida Fareed inspected two sports projects worth Rs 224.7 million to check recently completed rehabilitation of cricket ground at sports complex and ongoing astroturf laying at a hockey ground at Durrana Langana in the city's suburbs on Tuesday.

The visit came after deputy commissioner Amir Khatak ordered officials to monitor development projects in compliance with the instructions of chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to complete schemes before June 30.

The administration was also busy in preparations for the sports gala planned next month and desired to complete the sports facilities soonest, says an official release.

Abida Fareed said that cricket ground rehabilitation has been completed at a cost of Rs 74.

7 million with installation if floodlights, preparation of two pitches, a pavilion and a heavy generator to swerve alternate source of energy.

She said that a sum of Rs 15 million was being spent on hockey ground where a synthetic turf would be laid. She said that Rs 50 million has already been invested and another Rs 50 million released in the ongoing fiscal year.

AC city said that sport gala would be organized in Mar 2021 adding that tent pegging and cricket would be the part of schedule.

She said that sports gala would also be held at Jalalpur Pirwala and Shujabad. Meanwhile, AC Jalalpur Pirwala Mudassir Mumtaz also visited sports ground.

