Rs 3,100m Allocated For Sports Infrastructure
Muhammad Rameez Published June 12, 2024 | 11:43 PM
The Federal Government has green light a series of substantial projects aimed at bolstering Pakistan's sports infrastructure, with a significant focus on the South Asian Games and Pakistan Sports Complex (PSC) and various facilities across the country
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Federal Government has green light a series of substantial projects aimed at bolstering Pakistan's sports infrastructure, with a significant focus on the South Asian Games and Pakistan Sports Complex (PSC) and various facilities across the country.
According to a budgetary document released here on Wednesday, Rs 3,100 million has been allocated under Public Service Development Programme (PSDP) for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Division for the fiscal year 2024-25.
An amount of Rs 2,433 million has been allocated for ongoing schemes while new schemes (667 million) in PSDP 2024-25.
Among key projects in the ongoing schemes include providing and installing of electronic displays and scoring system of different sports facilities at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad and PSB Coaching Centers at a cost of Rs 735.394 million; Provision of missing facilities for South Asian Games viz.
warm-up track, heat exchanger, residential flats for coaches, revamping of multipurpose halls, fencing wall, 5-A Side Hockey Ground, Futsal Ground & master planning of Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad an amount of Rs 388.429 million was earmarked.
Rehabilitation & up-gradation of existing facilities at PSC, Islamabad for preparation/holding of South Asian Games 2021-22 at a cost of Rs 312.083 million; Laying of synthetic athletic track/football ground, sprinkling system and flood lights at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi an amount of Rs 304.893 million was earmarked.
Some of the new schemes include holding of National Games at a cost of Rs 317 million and construction of swimming pool at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi an amount of Rs 200 million was earmarked. Meanwhile an amount of Rs 150 million was kept for rehabilitation/up-gradation of existing facilities at PSB Coaching Centre at Quetta.
Recent Stories
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge
Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar
Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas
Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with key relief measures: says PM Co ..
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holidays from June 17 to 19
Govt allocates Rs. 59,114 mln for Planning Commission projects in PSDP 2024-25
Government to establish advanced Training Hub for workforce excellence
Rs 17,696 mln earmarked for Revenue Division projects in PSDP 2024-25
Delegation of Helvetas calls on Governor KP
Opposition to hoodwink masses under garb of misleading politics on budget: Barri ..
Rs 3.776 bln allocated for Defence Production Division
FoKI leadership felicitate new APHC leadership for obtaining new responsibilitie ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Traeen digs in for maiden stage win as Yates nabs Swiss lead2 hours ago
-
Euro 2024: Czech Republic factfile2 hours ago
-
India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States2 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi fumes over slow upgrdation work at Gaddafi stadium2 hours ago
-
'In our best interest' to see England suffer early exit, says Hazlewood2 hours ago
-
India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States3 hours ago
-
Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland3 hours ago
-
Basketball legend Jerry West dead at 863 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India qualify for Super 8 after beating USA4 hours ago
-
Heli Safari Service to facilitate tourists at Shandur Polo5 hours ago
-
Municipal Commissioner Saddar visits basketball courts; assures full facilities to players5 hours ago
-
Russell rested for Scotland rugby tour of the Americas5 hours ago