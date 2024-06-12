Rs 3,100m allocated for sports infrastructure

The Federal Government has green light a series of substantial projects aimed at bolstering Pakistan's sports infrastructure, with a significant focus on the South Asian Games and Pakistan Sports Complex (PSC) and various facilities across the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Federal Government has green light a series of substantial projects aimed at bolstering Pakistan's sports infrastructure, with a significant focus on the South Asian Games and Pakistan Sports Complex (PSC) and various facilities across the country.

According to a budgetary document released here on Wednesday, Rs 3,100 million has been allocated under Public Service Development Programme (PSDP) for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Division for the fiscal year 2024-25.

An amount of Rs 2,433 million has been allocated for ongoing schemes while new schemes (667 million) in PSDP 2024-25.

Among key projects in the ongoing schemes include providing and installing of electronic displays and scoring system of different sports facilities at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad and PSB Coaching Centers at a cost of Rs 735.394 million; Provision of missing facilities for South Asian Games viz.

warm-up track, heat exchanger, residential flats for coaches, revamping of multipurpose halls, fencing wall, 5-A Side Hockey Ground, Futsal Ground & master planning of Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad an amount of Rs 388.429 million was earmarked.

Rehabilitation & up-gradation of existing facilities at PSC, Islamabad for preparation/holding of South Asian Games 2021-22 at a cost of Rs 312.083 million; Laying of synthetic athletic track/football ground, sprinkling system and flood lights at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi an amount of Rs 304.893 million was earmarked.

Some of the new schemes include holding of National Games at a cost of Rs 317 million and construction of swimming pool at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi an amount of Rs 200 million was earmarked. Meanwhile an amount of Rs 150 million was kept for rehabilitation/up-gradation of existing facilities at PSB Coaching Centre at Quetta.