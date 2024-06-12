Open Menu

Rs 3,100m Allocated For Sports Infrastructure

Muhammad Rameez Published June 12, 2024 | 11:43 PM

Rs 3,100m allocated for sports infrastructure

The Federal Government has green light a series of substantial projects aimed at bolstering Pakistan's sports infrastructure, with a significant focus on the South Asian Games and Pakistan Sports Complex (PSC) and various facilities across the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Federal Government has green light a series of substantial projects aimed at bolstering Pakistan's sports infrastructure, with a significant focus on the South Asian Games and Pakistan Sports Complex (PSC) and various facilities across the country.

According to a budgetary document released here on Wednesday, Rs 3,100 million has been allocated under Public Service Development Programme (PSDP) for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Division for the fiscal year 2024-25.

An amount of Rs 2,433 million has been allocated for ongoing schemes while new schemes (667 million) in PSDP 2024-25.

Among key projects in the ongoing schemes include providing and installing of electronic displays and scoring system of different sports facilities at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad and PSB Coaching Centers at a cost of Rs 735.394 million; Provision of missing facilities for South Asian Games viz.

warm-up track, heat exchanger, residential flats for coaches, revamping of multipurpose halls, fencing wall, 5-A Side Hockey Ground, Futsal Ground & master planning of Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad an amount of Rs 388.429 million was earmarked.

Rehabilitation & up-gradation of existing facilities at PSC, Islamabad for preparation/holding of South Asian Games 2021-22 at a cost of Rs 312.083 million; Laying of synthetic athletic track/football ground, sprinkling system and flood lights at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi an amount of Rs 304.893 million was earmarked.

Some of the new schemes include holding of National Games at a cost of Rs 317 million and construction of swimming pool at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi an amount of Rs 200 million was earmarked. Meanwhile an amount of Rs 150 million was kept for rehabilitation/up-gradation of existing facilities at PSB Coaching Centre at Quetta.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Hockey Islamabad Quetta Sports Flood Government Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ..

LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehb ..

Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar

3 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provi ..

Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas

3 minutes ago
 Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with k ..

Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with key relief measures: says PM Co ..

22 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holida ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holidays from June 17 to 19

22 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs. 59,114 mln for Planning Commiss ..

Govt allocates Rs. 59,114 mln for Planning Commission projects in PSDP 2024-25

22 minutes ago
Government to establish advanced Training Hub for ..

Government to establish advanced Training Hub for workforce excellence

13 minutes ago
 Rs 17,696 mln earmarked for Revenue Division proje ..

Rs 17,696 mln earmarked for Revenue Division projects in PSDP 2024-25

13 minutes ago
 Delegation of Helvetas calls on Governor KP

Delegation of Helvetas calls on Governor KP

22 minutes ago
 Opposition to hoodwink masses under garb of mislea ..

Opposition to hoodwink masses under garb of misleading politics on budget: Barri ..

13 minutes ago
 Rs 3.776 bln allocated for Defence Production Divi ..

Rs 3.776 bln allocated for Defence Production Division

13 minutes ago
 FoKI leadership felicitate new APHC leadership for ..

FoKI leadership felicitate new APHC leadership for obtaining new responsibilitie ..

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports