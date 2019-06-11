UrduPoint.com
Rs 339.958 Mln Earmarked For IPC Division

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 08:01 PM

The Federal Government has earmarked a total of Rs 339.958 million for different ongoing schemes of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The Federal Government has earmarked a total of Rs 339.958 million for different ongoing schemes of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20.

According to the latest data of PSDP 2019-20 issued by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform on Tuesday, the government has allocated Rs 102.183 million for laying of Synthetic Hockey Turf at Gilgit.

Rs 100 million have been kept for replacement of Synthetic Hockey Turfs in cities including Islamabad, Faisalabad, Wah Cantt, Peshawar, Quetta and Abbottabad.

While Rs 50 million has been allocated for the holding of National Games and Rs 40.142 million has been kept for establishment of Bio Mechanical Lab at Pakistan sports Complex, Islamabad.

Similarly, Rs 28.717 million has been earmarked for construction of Staff Residential Flats at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi, Rs 10 million for Construction of National Sports City, Narowal and Rs 8.916 million for construction of Boxing Gymnasium at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi.

