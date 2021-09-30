UrduPoint.com

Rs 500 Million Funds In The Annual Budget To Provide Sports Facility For Rural Areas Youth: DSO

Muhammad Rameez 37 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 10:50 AM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The process of transfer state land to the sports department was underway to build playgrounds across the division under Soft and Green playgrounds project for promotion of sports.

Divisional Sports Officer (DSO) Rana Nadeem Anjum told APP here on Thursday that they had sent 48 sites of Multan division to the provincial government after identification under the project concerned.

Board of Revenue has asked the district administration officials concerned to transfer the state land of 40 sites to sports department so that the construction work could be started there.

He said that the NOC were also sought from various departments for remaining eight sites.

DSO Rana Nadeem said that feasibility report and PC 1 of the 40 sites had been prepared and the work on the schemes would be initiated after transfer of land process.

The grossing leveling and boundary wall would be constructed under supervision of Project management unit and the playgrounds would be handed over to local community after completion for better caring.

He informed that Punjab government had earmarked Rs 500 million funds for the project concerned in the annual budget in order to provide sports facility to youth into rural areas.

The sports department Punjab has also decided to establish a ground at native town of Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem and asked the DC Khanewal to fix state land for it.

