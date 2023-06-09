UrduPoint.com

Rs 5000 Mn Allocated For Sports In Federal Budget 2023-24

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 09, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Friday said that for promoting a healthy culture the government had decided to promote sports from the grassroots level

"As sports are an integral part of the education it has been decided to allocate Rs 5000 million in the Federal budget 2023-24.

This amount will be utilised for the development of sports in schools, colleges and professional sports," theminister said in his budget speech in the National Assembly.

