LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that Punjab Government in accordance with vision of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, has allocated a hefty amount of 6.15 billion for the completion of top class sports projects in the fiscal year 2021-22.

He said that several sports development projects will be completed with this amount in the province. Dozens of new sports projects will also be launched in the next financial year.

According to sports budget details, Rs 6.15 billion have been allocated for the annual development sports budget of the Punjab province. Rs 2 billion have been allocated for 17 new Tehsil Sports Complexes. Two High Performance Centres for the promotion of cricket will be established in Sialkot and Faisalabad with the cost of Rs 1.5 billion.

Rs 250 million will be spent on the construction of a Hockey High Performance Centre in Lahore.

Another Rs 4 billion have been allocated for the Sports Village project in Lahore. As many as 250 soft sports facilities will be completed with the cost of Rs 500 million across the province.

Moreover, Rs 400 million will be spent on the construction of competition level swimming pools in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Rahimyar Khan and Jhang.

Meanwhile Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that a huge amount has been allocated for the promotion of sports in the Punjab budget this year. "The new sports stadiums, grounds and courts will play an important role in tracing fresh sports talent in the country," he added.

He said sports have been given top priority by the Punjab government. "It's revolutionary vision of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar due to which sports culture is growing swiftly in the province," he asserted.