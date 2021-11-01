UrduPoint.com

Rs 62m Football Ground Project In Kabirwala To Complete In November

KHANEWAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khanewal Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Monday said that development of a modern football ground with allied facilities at a cost of Rs 62 million would be completed by end of November in Kabirwala.

He said this while giving a briefing to Commissioner Multan Dr. Irshad Ahmad during his visit to Kabirwala mainly focused on reviewing pace of progress on development schemes particularly the sports infrastructure initiatives and the ongoing RED vaccination drive against coronavirus.

Commissioner said Rs 60 million project of Tehsil Sports Complex would be ready by the end of fiscal year 2021-22 in Kabirwala.

He said that developing play grounds and bringing life back to sports facilities was the mission of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to enable youth divert their energies to positive activities for their grooming and character building.

DC Sherazi said that poles for floodlights have been installed at the football ground, spread over 27 Kanal area, while the building housing players' facilities including rest room, changing room has already been built. He further stated that Tehsil Sports Complex was being developed on a 23-Kanal piece of land with a gymnasium hall for indoor games, besides jogging track and outdoor games.

Commissioner also visited government boys degree college where he checked facilities and inquired about the ongoing vaccination drive. Dr. Irshad later visited THQ hospital and a basic health unit where he checked vaccination center, dengue ward and talked to patients.

He said that all the vacant posts of doctors would be filled and added that provincial government was making all out efforts to improve health and education sectors with upgraded facilities.

