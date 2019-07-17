Rs1448.477mln earmarked for 21 sports schemes

Punjab government has earmarked Rs 1448.477 million for 21 sports schemes in the recent budget for Multan divisio

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab government has earmarked Rs 1448.477 million for 21 sports schemes in the recent budget for Multan division.

Divisional sports officer Rana Nadeem Anjum told APP here on Wednesday that funds have been allocated for ongoing and new uplift schemes under the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

He said the work was in progress on few schemes while survey and sites identification process was also underway for new uplift schemes.

He said the project management unit (PMU) and building department would complete the uplift sports schemes.

He informed that a total 21 schemes from Multan division including five of Multan, three of Lodhran, seven of Khanewal and six of Vehari districts were selected during the ADP.

The sports schemes for Multan district included construction of mini sports complex in Multan at a cost of Rs 72.508mln, construction/rehabilitation of cricket ground in Multan at a cost of Rs 74.750mln, synthetic Turf hockey ground at Multan at a cost of Rs 130mln, tehsil sports complex at Shujabad at a cost of Rs 60mln and construction of multipurpose parking plaza with international level hostel for players.

Similarly, in district Lodhran, establishment of new stadium at Dunyapur at a cost of Rs 77mln, establishment of new stadium at Kahror Pakka at a cost of Rs 95mln and tehsil sports complex at Dunyapur at a cost of Rs 60mln.

In Khanewal, construction of cricket ground with floodlight at government high school Kabirwala at a cost of Rs 74.

750 million, development of Kabaddi and volleyball ground Chak No- 95/15-L Mian Channu at a cost of Rs 13.571 million, development of play field cricket and football ground at Jehanian city at a cost of Rs 74.750 million, construction of new stadium/sports complex at reserved 104 kanal land in Abdul Hakeem at a cost of Rs 154.750 million, construction/rehabilitation of cricket ground at municipal stadium Mian Channu at a cost of Rs 74.750 million, tehsil sports complex at Jehanian at a cost of Rs 60 million and provision of missing facilities in gymnasium at a cost of Rs 54.850 million.

Similarly, in Vehari, construction of stadium at Gaggo Mandi at a cost of Rs 38.294mln, development of cricket ground at Chak 45/WB at a cost of Rs 74.750mln, construction of sports complex at Ludden at a cost of Rs 74.750mln, constriction/rehabilitation of cricket ground at Khursheed Anwar stadium at a cost of Rs 74.750mln, rehabilitation/construction of Mailsi stadium at a cost of Rs 38.750mln and development of cricket at Chak No-225/WB at Burewala at a cost of Rs 38.752mln.

He said the sports schemes would be completed by end of ongoing fiscal year 2019-20.

He informed that mega project from these schemes was laying of astro turf at hockey ground in Multan and it was old age demand of hockey players of this region. He hoped that after completion of the astro turf project a better place would be available for the hockey players to boost their game.