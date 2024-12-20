The Faisal Stadium, the biggest ground the city for sports, with a capacity of 1,000, is being renovated at an amount of around Rs 50 million to promote games among citizens

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Faisal Stadium, the biggest ground the city for sports, with a capacity of 1,000, is being renovated at an amount of around Rs 50 million to promote games among citizens.

District Sports Officer, (DSO), Kaleem Ullah told this news agency on Friday that the multipurpose stadium has a basket ball court, cricket ground, squash court, wrestling ground, an auditorium and a grass plot.

He said that the main ground is used for cricket, football and hockey matches, adding that it was being renovated with special efforts of Parliamentary Secretary on education Amjad Hussain Chandia.

The DSO noted that grass would be grown in the cricket and football ground besides filling sand in them and added that a 15 KV solar plant would also be installed.

A play area for children is also part of the renovation in addition to gymnasium, Kaleem Ullah maintained.

Located in the heart of the city, the stadium is 1000 feet long and five ft height in addition to a grill, he said, adding that a fallen boundary wall will be be built under the renovation which began from Nov 25.

Public bathrooms will also be constructed in the stadium and the sports board has given the contract to Punjab Monitoring Unit (PMU) which has its own engineers, consultants and other staffers, the DSO concluded.