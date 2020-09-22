RSA to feature in National Sports Festival for Special Persons

Razi Sports Academy Rawalpindi (RSA) would participate in the 28th National Sports Festival for Special Persons which was scheduled to be held at Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar from September 24 to 2

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Razi sports Academy Rawalpindi (RSA) would participate in the 28th National Sports Festival for Special Persons which was scheduled to be held at Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar from September 24 to 27.

According to RSA Chief Operating Officer Razi Uddin Ahmed the Sports Festival would be held under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Directorate.

"A total of ten athletes of the academy will compete in competitions including athletics, cricket, badminton and crutches," he said and added Nawaz Gohar would be the parading manager.

He said the selected players for the competitions include Shahid Hussain, Mushtaq Haider, Umair Ali, Shabbir Jan Khalil, Mohammad Ashfaq Shakir, Shahid Ali, Mohammad Arsalan, Mohammad Bilal, Asif Qadir, Bilal Ayaz and Mohammad Nawaz Gohar.

It may be mentioned here that Razi Academy have won gold medals in the 2015, 2016 and 2018 badminton competitions.