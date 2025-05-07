RSO Chairs Meeting To Discuss Issues For Promoting Sports
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 07, 2025 | 12:30 PM
KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) An important meeting was held on Wednesday in the office of Regional Sports Officer (RSO) Anwar Kamal Barki, in which various issues were discussed for promoting sports in the region.
Former DIG Police Rehmat Khan Mehsud, former Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Roshan Mehsud, Dr.
Noor Zaman Mehsud, General Secretary MAWA, Hamid Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Kohat, Basit Waqas, and other concerned official were present in the meeting.
Regional Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Barki said that such meetings played an important role in promoting social development and brotherhood.
APP/azq/378
