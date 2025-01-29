RSO Chairs Meeting To Review Preparation For KP Games 2025
Muhammad Rameez Published January 29, 2025 | 03:20 PM
KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Regional Sports Officer (RSO) Kohat, Anwar Kamal Barki here on Wednesday presided over an important meeting to discuss preparations for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025.
The games are going to be held in February .
The meeting was attended by the presidents and secretaries of the sports associations.
During the meeting, the participants made commitment to make the games the most successful in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the vision of the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the provincial government.
All the presidents and secretaries, pledging cooperation and best performance, agreed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025 will be made a historic and memorable event.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd
Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..
Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..
CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial s ..
COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting concludes
Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in February
Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion in 2024
American woman refuses to return to US after failing in love with Pakistani youn ..
Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3.1 billion in 2024
Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival in India
Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ACRES 2025
More Stories From Sports
-
RSO chairs meeting to review preparation for KP games 20258 minutes ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tickets crash29 minutes ago
-
Zone-VI Whites to face Zone-III Whites in Woodward Trophy U-17 final24 hours ago
-
Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract2 days ago
-
SCCF grants approval of funds for SIPMR, Cadet College Sanghar2 days ago
-
Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract2 days ago
-
Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract2 days ago
-
SU to hold sports quota trials for admissions on January 292 days ago
-
Ocean Siddiqsons national juniors tennis championship kicks off at DA Creek Club2 days ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tickets on sale from tomorrow2 days ago
-
ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025: Tickets to go on sale tomorrow2 days ago
-
ICC Men’s CT 2025 tickets to go on sale Tuesday2 days ago