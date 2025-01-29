RSO chairs meeting to review preparation for KP games 2025

KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Regional Sports Officer (RSO) Kohat, Anwar Kamal Barki here on Wednesday presided over an important meeting to discuss preparations for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025.

The games are going to be held in February .

The meeting was attended by the presidents and secretaries of the sports associations.

During the meeting, the participants made commitment to make the games the most successful in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the vision of the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the provincial government.

All the presidents and secretaries, pledging cooperation and best performance, agreed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025 will be made a historic and memorable event.

