RSO Hazara Organises Regional Athletics Championship On World Athletic Day
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 09, 2024 | 08:10 PM
Regional Sports Office and the District Sports Office on Thursday organised a regional sports event on the occasion of World Athletics Day, inaugurated by Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam
ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Regional Sports Office and the District Sports Office on Thursday organised a regional sports event on the occasion of World Athletics Day, inaugurated by Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam.
Athletes from various districts participated in the inaugural ceremony.
In the 100-meter race, Aziz Khan secured the first position, followed by Hamad Khan in second place and Saif-ur-Rehman in third. Abbas Khan claimed the first position in the 200-meter race, with Abdul Rahman and Zabiullah securing second and third positions respectively.
Sanaullah clinched the first position in the 400-meter race, while Raheem and Muhammad Zaman secured second and third positions respectively.
Waseef emerged victorious in the 800-meter race, followed by Sarfraz Ali and Sohail in the second and third positions.
In the 50-meter dash for children under four years old, Musa claimed the first position, followed by Namaullah and Qaisar in the second and third positions respectively.
At the conclusion of the event, Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam distributed cash prizes, medals, and certificates to the winning athletes during the closing ceremony.
