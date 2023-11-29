RSO underlines need of sports promotion for youth

Regional Sports Officer (RSO) Hazara Division Ahmed Zaman Wednesday underscored the pivotal role of sports in youth development and aims to steer young individuals towards athletic pursuits

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Regional Sports Officer (RSO) Hazara Division Ahmed Zaman Wednesday underscored the pivotal role of sports in youth development and aims to steer young individuals towards athletic pursuits.

He expressed these views while talking to APP here Wednesday.

He stated that the Sports Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is actively engaged in collaborative efforts with other departments to counter the escalating trend of drug addiction.

Replying to a question about the initiatives for the promotion of sports in the region he said that, to foster sports activities and underscore the importance of sports in the lives of the region's youth we have started many projects.

Ahmed Zaman further said that in 2012, a comprehensive scheme with a budget of 300 million rupees was sanctioned for the establishment of an 11-acre sports complex in Abbottabad, providing a range of facilities for athletes and other indoor sports.

He said that the installation of Astro Turh at the hockey ground in Abbottabad has been successfully completed and is now open for players, while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ground in Abbottabad is accessible for free practice sessions.

Ahmed Zaman disclosed that playing fields have been established at the tehsil level throughout all regions of Hazara to actively promote sports and recognize their significance.

He further highlighted that sports activities are sustained throughout the year, reflecting a commitment to fostering a continuous sporting culture.

Recent events include athlete competitions organized in eight districts of Hazara, followed by inter-district competitions featuring the participation of 240 athletes.

The primary objective is to unearth talent from remote areas, instill confidence by showcasing their skills, and seamlessly integrate them into mainstream sports, adding he said.

The RSO stated that the region of Hazara boasts a vibrant sports culture and underscored the importance of discovering latent talents.

He urged everyone to play their part in identifying and nurturing potential athletes, emphasizing the collective responsibility in shaping a robust sports community in Hazara.