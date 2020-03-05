Ruben Amorim confirmed as Sporting coach

Former Portugal international Ruben Amorim was confirmed Thursday as manager of Sporting Lisbon in a deal making him the nation's most expensive club coach

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Former Portugal international Ruben Amorim was confirmed Thursday as manager of Sporting Lisbon in a deal making him the nation's most expensive club coach.

He joins the club two days after Silas stepped down following Sporting's 3-1 defeat to Famalicao.

In bringing Amorin from Braga, a 10 million buyout clause was triggered for the 35-year-old ex-midfielder, in the biggest ever payout for a club coach.

Taking the helm at Braga is Custodio Castro, a former player for the club aged 36 who until now ran the under-17 squad.

Silas quit after only six months in the job following the league defeat to Famalicao only a week after they were dumped out of the Europa Cup.

That defeat came after Sporting, the Portuguese Cup holders, were knocked out of the competition this season in the early rounds by the amateurs from third division, Alvera.

Amorim becomes the sixth coach to take charge of the club in the 18 months since Frederico Varanda was named president.