Open Menu

Rubiales Faces Calls To Be Sacked After 'disgusting' World Cup Kiss

Muhammad Rameez Published August 24, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Rubiales faces calls to be sacked after 'disgusting' World Cup kiss

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Spain's women's football league on Wednesday demanded Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales be sacked for kissing star player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the country's World Cup victory, describing his behaviour as "disgusting".

"The Professional Women's Football League has lodged a complaint with the President of the Superior sports Council (CSD) after the very serious actions and behaviour of the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, at the final of the Women's World Cup, and is calling for his dismissal," La Liga F said in a statement.

Spanish football federation (RFEF) chief Rubiales, 46, has been heavily criticised for planting a kiss on the lips of Hermoso following her team's 1-0 triumph over England in the Women's World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday.

Rubiales initially attacked his critics before eventually apologising but the criticism of his behaviour has not abated.

"One of the greatest feats in the history of Spanish sport has been tainted by the embarrassing behaviour of the highest representative of Spanish football who, once again, and guided by his continuous and habitual desire for leadership, has revealed not to be up to the position he occupies," added La Liga F in its statement.

"A boss grabbing his employee by the head and kissing her on the mouth simply cannot be tolerated.

"It's not just about the kiss. Celebrating the triumph on the presidential balcony while holding his genitals next to the queen is unacceptable and disgusting.""It's an incident which has entered the history of world sport and, more seriously still, will forever be linked to our national women's team," said La Liga F who described it as a moment of "unprecedented international disgrace for the 'Spain brand', for Spanish sport and for women's football in the world".

Related Topics

Football World Sports Sydney Superior Spain Women Sunday Employment

Recent Stories

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Champi ..

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan

54 minutes ago
 UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federati ..

UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federation&#039;s Sustainability Commi ..

54 minutes ago
 Club subsidies measured by community services rend ..

Club subsidies measured by community services rendered: Sharjah Ruler

54 minutes ago
 Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environmen ..

Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environment: Zubair

2 hours ago
 NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

2 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti refuses to avail ANF security

Sarfraz Bugti refuses to avail ANF security

2 hours ago
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on list of passenge ..

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russ ..

2 hours ago
 Defence Minister commends PAF's commitment to nati ..

Defence Minister commends PAF's commitment to national security, modernization e ..

2 hours ago
 Indian envoy evades question on Kashmir at a press ..

Indian envoy evades question on Kashmir at a presser focusing on India's moon la ..

3 hours ago
 Four now dead in Poland legionellosis outbreak

Four now dead in Poland legionellosis outbreak

3 hours ago
 ECP full powers to hold next elections within stip ..

ECP full powers to hold next elections within stipulated time frame: Senator Maq ..

3 hours ago
 Supreme Court adjourns Toshakhana appeal till Thur ..

Supreme Court adjourns Toshakhana appeal till Thursday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports