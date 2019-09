New York, Sept 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Russia's Andrey Rublev eliminated Australian 28th seed Nick Kyrgios to qualify for the US Open last 16 on Saturday with a 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 win.

The 43rd-ranked Rublev, who beat Roger Federer in Cincinnati this month, will play Italy's Matteo Berrettini, the 24th seed, for a spot in the quarter-finals.