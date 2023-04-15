UrduPoint.com

Rublev Fights Back To Reach Monte Carlo Masters Final

Muhammad Rameez Published April 15, 2023 | 11:11 PM

Rublev fights back to reach Monte Carlo Masters final

Andrey Rublev battled back from a set down to beat big-serving American Taylor Fritz on Saturday and reach his second Monte Carlo Masters final

Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Andrey Rublev battled back from a set down to beat big-serving American Taylor Fritz on Saturday and reach his second Monte Carlo Masters final.

Russian fifth seed Rublev claimed a 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 victory and will face either Jannik Sinner or Danish teenager Holger Rune in Sunday's final.

The 25-year-old is bidding to go one better than in 2021 when he lost the final to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"It was really tough, especially against Taylor," Rublev said after his first win in his last four meetings with Fritz.

"It was tough mentally to play against him because I was thinking if I would have chances. I started really well and then I was up a break and then he broke me back, but I knew I would have chances.

"In the end we had a great match and I am pleased with the win." Fritz is still waiting to reach a maiden ATP final on clay despite an excellent week.

Both players struggled on serve in a long opening set, but eighth seed Fritz grabbed the lead with a break in the 12th game.

Rublev raced through the second set to force a decider, which was halted by a long rain delay with the world number six 3-2 ahead on serve.

Rublev further upped his level following the restart with an immediate break.

He saw three match points come and go in the eighth game but wrapped it up with a hold to love.

Rublev will be playing in his second final of the season, after losing to Daniil Medvedev in Rotterdam in March.

