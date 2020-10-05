Rublev into maiden Roland Garros quarter-final

Russian 13th seed Andrey Rublev reached his first Roland Garros quarter-final on Monday with a 6-7 (4/7), 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) win over Marton Fucsovics of Hungary

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Russian 13th seed Andrey Rublev reached his first Roland Garros quarter-final on Monday with a 6-7 (4/7), 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) win over Marton Fucsovics of Hungary.

In a match which featured 12 breaks of serve, the 22-year-old Rublev had to battle after being a break down in the second and third sets.

He also had to save three set points in the fourth.

"I knew it would be tough. We played in the Davis Cup in 2017 and he beat me in five sets," said Rublev who arrived in Paris having reached his second US Open quarter-final last month.

"I had a little bit of luck today. There was a lot of wind so you are going to lose your serve a lot in those conditions."Rublev will play either Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or 18th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria for a place in the semi-finals.