Rublev Ousts Greek Eighth Seed Tsitsipas At US Open

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 02:00 AM

Rublev ousts Greek eighth seed Tsitsipas at US Open

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Russia's Andrey Rublev upset Greek eighth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets Tuesday at the US Open in a matchup of 21-year-old rising stars.

World number 43 Rublev, who ousted Roger Federer in Cincinnati in only 62 minutes, defeated a cramping Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (9/7), 7-5 after three hours and 54 minutes to book a place in the second round against the winner of a later match between France's Gilles Simon and American Bjorn Fratangelo.

