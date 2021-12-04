UrduPoint.com

Rublev Sets Up Medvedev To Seal Russia's Place In Davis Cup Final

Sat 04th December 2021

Daniil Medvedev can send Russia into the Davis Cup final for the first time since 2007 if he wins his singles rubber later on Saturday after Andrey Rublev thrashed Germany's Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 6-0

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Daniil Medvedev can send Russia into the Davis Cup final for the first time since 2007 if he wins his singles rubber later on Saturday after Andrey Rublev thrashed Germany's Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 6-0.

Medvedev, the world number two, faces 51st ranked Jan-Lennard Struff. Germany's number one Alexander Zverev opted to miss the finals.

The Russians would probably rather not let it go down to the doubles as German duo Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz are unbeaten through the tournament.

Rublev ruthlessly exposed the gap between himself, ranked fifth in the world, and the 54th-ranked Koepfer.

Rublev delivered nine aces, won 54 points -- opposed to 32 for his opponent -- and took all four break points.

"I was focused from the beginning to the end," said 24-year-old Rublev.

The winners will face two-time champions Croatia in Sunday's final.

The organisers were denied the mouthwatering prospect of Medvedev potentially facing world number one Novak Djokovic as the Croats ousted Serbia 2-1 on Friday.

