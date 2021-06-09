UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rugby Australia Confident France Test Series Will Go Ahead

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 09:40 AM

Rugby Australia confident France Test series will go ahead

Sydney, June 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Rugby Australia chief Andy Marinos said Wednesday he was confident the Wallabies' July Test series against France will go ahead despite ongoing complications from Covid-19.

Les Bleus are due to face Australia three times over 10 days on July 7, 13 and 17 in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

But just weeks before they are set to arrive for a mandatory 14 days in quarantine, the logistics are still being thrashed out.

According to reports, the French remain unhappy with the strict quarantine requirements, which would see them spend their time in a hotel with minimal contact with each other outside training.

"We're in continued communication with them, almost on a daily basis," Marinos told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"There is a lot of moving parts to it all, both on their side and our side, just getting final lists together and getting all the requirements we need to help them from a high performance perspective.

"It's fair to say conversations are progressing well and we're making some good inroads. I remain confident we will be able to deliver this event." Complicating matters is an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus in Melbourne, which has seen the city in lockdown for two weeks, impacting sporting events.

Marinos said contingency plans were in the works should the Melbourne Test be affected.

"We are looking at Plan A and Plan B. That's the reality of it when we're working in the environment that we're in," he said.

"For us, we're just continuing to monitor how things are progressing in Melbourne and when it's appropriate we will engage all stakeholders if any further decisions need to be made.

"For now, the schedule is as we've presented but we will continue to work with everybody around that."The Wallabies won the last meeting between the two sides in November 2016.

Related Topics

Australia France Hotel Brisbane Melbourne Sydney July November 2016 Event All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Police, Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry ..

8 hours ago

Saving accounts in national banks drew AED9.77 bn ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

10 hours ago

PTI Government took initiatives to upgrade Railway ..

10 hours ago

PML-N responsible for irregularities in PIA, PSM, ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.