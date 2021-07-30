UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rugby Australia Slams Erasmus Over Referee 'abuse'

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 03:59 PM

Rugby Australia slams Erasmus over referee 'abuse'

Rugby Australia on Friday said "public attacks" on referees by South African rugby director Rassie Erasmus were "unacceptable" after he released an hour-long video critiquing officials in the first Test against the British and Irish Lions

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Rugby Australia on Friday said "public attacks" on referees by South African rugby director Rassie Erasmus were "unacceptable" after he released an hour-long video critiquing officials in the first Test against the British and Irish Lions.

The comments from Erasmus, which targeted Australian referee Nic Berry and other officials, were "against the spirit and values of the game", Rugby Australia said in a statement.

"There is no place for abuse of match officials in Australian Rugby," the statement said.

In the video, posted to online platform Vimeo, Erasmus highlights 36 clips which he claims show errors by Berry and other officials in the match won 22-17 by the Lions.

Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos said he had contacted World Rugby over the comments.

"As a highly regarded and respected international referee appointed by World Rugby, the attack on Nic's integrity, character and reputation is unacceptable," Marinos said.

"It is important to ensure public attacks of this nature are not tolerated. We will continue to provide support to Nic at this time, as both his physical and mental wellbeing remains a priority for us." Berry and the other three officials will also handle the second Test in Cape Town on Saturday.

New Zealand's Ben O'Keeffe will take over from Berry with the whistle while Berry and Mathieu Raynal of France will be the assistant referees.

South African Marius Jonker, who was subjected to criticism and online abuse after the first Test, will again operate as the television match official.

Related Topics

Attack World Australia France Cape Town Ireland TV From

Recent Stories

India, US Extend Deal to Cooperate on Development ..

1 minute ago

Five held, drugs, weapons seized in sargodha

1 minute ago

NCRA announces RASC for robotics enthusiasts

2 minutes ago

Japan Approves h's COVID-19 Vaccine for People Age ..

2 minutes ago

"White Snake 2" continues to stay atop Chinese box ..

22 minutes ago

New Zealand's Daniell, Venus win tennis doubles br ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.