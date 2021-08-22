UrduPoint.com

Rugby Championship: Second Round At A Glance

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 12:01 AM

Rugby Championship: Second round at a glance

Gqeberha, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :The 2021 Rugby Championship second round at a glance on Saturday: At Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha Argentina 10 South Africa 29 Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus point, total) South Africa 2 2 0 0 61 22 1 9 New Zealand 1 1 0 0 57 22 1 5 Argentina 2 0 0 2 22 61 0 0 Australia 1 0 0 1 22 57 0 0 Points allocation: 4 - win, 2 - draw, 1 - bonus points awarded for scoring at least three tries more than opponents and for losing by fewer than eight points Fixtures Organisers SANZAAR considering options for rest of coronavirus-affected tournament Leading scorers Points 19: Pollard (RSA) 17: E.

Jantjies (RSA) 15: Sanchez (ARG) 10: Mo'unga, Taylor (both NZL), Kellaway (AUS) Tries 2: Kellaway, Taylor Previous champions 2012: New Zealand 2013: New Zealand 2014: New Zealand 2015: Australia 2016: New Zealand 2017: New Zealand 2018: New Zealand2019: South Africa2020: New Zealand (tournament called Tri Nations as South Africa did not compete due to coronavirus)

Related Topics

Australia Nelson Mandela Argentina South Africa 2017 2016 2015 2018 New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in ..

Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in 11 years

24 seconds ago
 Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jerse ..

Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jersey

44 minutes ago
 Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Com ..

Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Coming Days Over Power Shortages ..

44 minutes ago
 Rugby Championship: Second round at a glance

Rugby Championship: Second round at a glance

49 minutes ago
 Italy asks Chile to extradite 'Operation Condor' c ..

Italy asks Chile to extradite 'Operation Condor' criminals

49 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.