Gqeberha, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :The 2021 Rugby Championship second round at a glance on Saturday: At Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha Argentina 10 South Africa 29 Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus point, total) South Africa 2 2 0 0 61 22 1 9 New Zealand 1 1 0 0 57 22 1 5 Argentina 2 0 0 2 22 61 0 0 Australia 1 0 0 1 22 57 0 0 Points allocation: 4 - win, 2 - draw, 1 - bonus points awarded for scoring at least three tries more than opponents and for losing by fewer than eight points Fixtures Organisers SANZAAR considering options for rest of coronavirus-affected tournament Leading scorers Points 19: Pollard (RSA) 17: E.

Jantjies (RSA) 15: Sanchez (ARG) 10: Mo'unga, Taylor (both NZL), Kellaway (AUS) Tries 2: Kellaway, Taylor Previous champions 2012: New Zealand 2013: New Zealand 2014: New Zealand 2015: Australia 2016: New Zealand 2017: New Zealand 2018: New Zealand2019: South Africa2020: New Zealand (tournament called Tri Nations as South Africa did not compete due to coronavirus)