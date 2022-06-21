UrduPoint.com

Rugby League Bans Transgender Players From Women's Internationals

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 21, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Rugby league bans transgender players from women's internationals

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The sport of rugby league on Tuesday banned transgender players from women's international matches while it develops a "comprehensive inclusion policy".

Its decision came a day after international swimming effectively banned transgender athletes from women's races, placing them instead in a new "open category".

Rugby league authorities said they needed to conduct further consultations and research to finalise a new policy for 2023, citing the "welfare, legal and reputational risk" to the game and players.

Until then, transgender women players "are unable to play in sanctioned women's international rugby league matches," said a statement from the 13-a-side game's governing body, the International Rugby League.

The decision means transgender athletes will be banned from this year's Women's Rugby League World Cup in England in November.

Rugby league authorities cited the International Olympic Committee's decision last year that each sport should determine how athletes might be at a "disproportionate advantage".

"The IRL reaffirms its belief that rugby league is a game for all and that anyone and everyone can play our sport," it said.

The sport said it had a responsibility to balance each player's right to take part against the perceived risk to other players "and to ensure all are given a fair hearing".

The governing body said it would work with the eight nations taking part in the Women's Rugby League World Cup for a "future trans women inclusion policy in 2023", taking into account the "unique characteristics" of rugby league.

Swimming's governing body FINA made its decision to exclude transgender swimmers from women's races after setting up legal, medical and athletes' committees to examine the issue.

FINA decided that male-to-female transgender athletes could only join women's races if they had not experienced any part of male puberty.

FINA said its medical committee found that males acquired advantages in puberty, including in the size of their organs and bones, that were not lost in hormone suppression.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has hinted track and field could follow swimming in bringing in a tougher policy on transgender athletes competing in women's events.

"My responsibility is to protect the integrity of women's sport and we take that very seriously, and if it means that we have to make adjustments to protocols going forward, we will," said Coe, who was present in Budapest at the swimming world championships on Sunday.

"I've always made it clear: if we ever get pushed into a corner to that point where we're making a judgement about fairness or inclusion, I will always fall down on the side of fairness." Coe said biology "trumps gender" and that athletics would continue to review its rules in line with this.

Under World Athletics rules, transgender women have to show they have low testosterone levels for at least 12 months before competition.

Cycling's governing body, the UCI, has also toughened its rules on transgender eligibility by doubling the time period before a rider transitioning from male to female can compete.

Related Topics

Hearing World Budapest Male November Women Sunday International Olympic Committee All From

Recent Stories

'Govt earmarked big budget for agri sector', says ..

'Govt earmarked big budget for agri sector', says Governor

8 hours ago
 Ukraine attacks sea drilling platforms: Crimea off ..

Ukraine attacks sea drilling platforms: Crimea official

8 hours ago
 Predawn monsoon rains continued in AJK's lake dist ..

Predawn monsoon rains continued in AJK's lake district of Mirpur

8 hours ago
 Chairman BOI invite Saudi investors to bring inves ..

Chairman BOI invite Saudi investors to bring investment in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 Prime Minister fully committed to save country: In ..

Prime Minister fully committed to save country: Interior Minister

9 hours ago
 Amidst escalating needs & soaring hunger, refugees ..

Amidst escalating needs & soaring hunger, refugees caught in eye of storm: UN fo ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.